NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Still Thirsty for Walker Kessler After Luka Blockbuster—Will Jazz Agree?

Deep inside, the Los Angeles Lakers still need a real center despite getting Luka Dončić as their main superstar. Right now, a name that still floats around in Lakers circles is Utah Jazz big Walker Kessler, a young shot-blocking specialist who was once the ideal frontcourt complement to Anthony Davis.

While Kessler is no longer the franchise's number one priority since the Luka trade changed its direction, ESPN's Dave McMenamin recently said in an interview with ESPN 700 that the Lakers remain interested in the 22-year-old center.

Lakers' Interest in Kessler Isn't Dead, But There's No Momentum Yet

In the interview, McMenamin indicated that Los Angeles remains "intrigued" by Kessler. Yet he underscored that there's no ongoing development towards a trade.

He said, "The only thing on that front...is that Walker Kessler remains a name the Lakers are intrigued by. Whether that will lead to any sort of deal, obviously last year, the asking price was too steep and, obviously, the Lakers ended up pivoting those assets that they were considering moving to the Jazz to get Kessler in order to do the Luka trade."

"That came off the table after the Luka trade," McMenamin added.

The Lakers toyed with bidding for Kessler last season before later shifting their trade resources toward acquiring Dončić. The move removed the prospect of getting Kessler. Nevertheless, his role as a defensive presence alongside Davis still intrigues the Lakers' front office, even if a trade is not presently in the works.

Two Significant Obstacles May Stall Any Kessler Trade

Despite the continued interest, there are two important roadblocks in the way of a possible trade for Kessler.

Shortage of Trade Assets

The Lakers have already exhausted most of their high-value trade chips. Beyond promising rookie Dalton Knecht and a lone future first-round pick, the Lakers lack a compelling package that would motivate the Jazz to trade their young center. Even if Utah were to consider offers, other clubs are in a much better place to make aggressive bids.

Danny Ainge's Reluctance to Help the Lakers Once More

Utah's management, headed by Danny Ainge, may not be eager to deal with L.A. so soon after the Luka Dončić trade. According to SB Nation Silver Screen & Roll, the Jazz were reportedly caught off guard by the Lakers' sudden trade reversal, and it is unlikely that Ainge would then give them another key piece to pursue a title next time, let alone as significant as Kessler.

Walker Kessler Fits the Lakers' Needs, But Timing Is Off

Kessler provides rim defense, rebounding, and youth—all of which the Lakers need. He's the kind of reserve center who might play off Davis ideally by enabling him to space out more on defense. But unless Utah seriously considers making him a tradable asset and the Lakers somehow improve their package, the window for this trade appears almost closed.

Will Circumstances Change Once More Before the Season?

NBA offseasons are volatile, and circumstances can change overnight. Just as the Luka trade was unanticipated, another unexpected turn of events could reignite Kessler-to-L.A. possibilities.

Fans will just have to lower their expectations for now, though, just like what happened when league sources said that the Jazz shut down Kessler rumors linking to the Knicks and Lakers in March.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com