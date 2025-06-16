Sports

Are We Seeing a Slimmer Travis Kelce Soon? NFL Reporter Says Chief Star 'Vowed' to Lose Weight

Travis Kelce has had enough and decided to shed weight for his 13th NFL season.

By

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing for potentially the last NFL season of his career, and he's doing it with a leaner, quicker build.

After a 2024 season where his production took a noticeable dip, Kelce reportedly is heading towards his return for his 13th season with a different approach. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Kelce lost about 25 pounds during the offseason.

The report, tweeted out on SportsCenter and quoted by the New York Post, states the veteran star "vowed to change" following what he saw as a lackluster season—and so far, it seems he's kept his promise.

Travis Kelce's 2024 Struggles Spark Offseason Transformation

Are We Seeing a Slimmer Travis Kelce Soon? NFL Reporter Are We Seeing a Slimmer Travis Kelce Soon? NFL Reporter

In 2024, Kelce notched only 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the lowest figures since his rookie season in 2013. That year, he played just one game and received zero targets. As one of Patrick Mahomes' go-to guys, the 34-year-old's decline put retirement rumors on the table.

Kelce didn't duck the disappointment. Following the Super Bowl victory, talk swirled that he might retire on top. But the future Hall of Famer soon put that to rest, signing up for a return in 2025, with an improved game plan.

Weight Loss for Speed Is a Vet Strategy

For older NFL players, losing unwanted weight may be more than a cosmetic decision. It's a tactical decision designed to improve agility, stamina, and quickness, qualities necessary for an elite tight end who will face quicker, younger defenders.

"He's told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason," Fowler said. "Played a little bit heavier in 2024... He vowed to change it, and he has."

While the benefits of added speed are clear, there's a trade-off. NFL tight ends also rely on their size and strength to block and absorb hits over the middle. Losing too much bulk could reduce Kelce's durability, especially over a long season. But if the Chiefs' training staff and Kelce himself feel confident, it's a risk worth taking.

A Final Run? Kelce's 2025 Season Carries Extra Weight

While Kelce hasn't publicly stated that 2025 would be his final season, the indications are clear. His refocused commitment, physical resurgence, and emotional withdrawal from the 2024 season all indicate one final tour of duty with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

And although his stats might have declined, his presence in the game and on the Kansas City offense is still gigantic. A trimmer Kelce might add a new element to the Chiefs' passing attack, particularly if he can regain even half of his former Pro Bowl-level explosiveness, according to NBC Sports.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast

'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast to Unlock Sunken Treasures

ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting
Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report
NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
Rocket trails light up the skies over Jerusalem as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to its strikes on key nuclear and military facilities.
Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' After Wave Of Missile Fire
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know