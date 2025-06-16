Are We Seeing a Slimmer Travis Kelce Soon? NFL Reporter Says Chief Star 'Vowed' to Lose Weight

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing for potentially the last NFL season of his career, and he's doing it with a leaner, quicker build.

After a 2024 season where his production took a noticeable dip, Kelce reportedly is heading towards his return for his 13th season with a different approach. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Kelce lost about 25 pounds during the offseason.

The report, tweeted out on SportsCenter and quoted by the New York Post, states the veteran star "vowed to change" following what he saw as a lackluster season—and so far, it seems he's kept his promise.

Travis Kelce's 2024 Struggles Spark Offseason Transformation

In 2024, Kelce notched only 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the lowest figures since his rookie season in 2013. That year, he played just one game and received zero targets. As one of Patrick Mahomes' go-to guys, the 34-year-old's decline put retirement rumors on the table.

Kelce didn't duck the disappointment. Following the Super Bowl victory, talk swirled that he might retire on top. But the future Hall of Famer soon put that to rest, signing up for a return in 2025, with an improved game plan.

Weight Loss for Speed Is a Vet Strategy

For older NFL players, losing unwanted weight may be more than a cosmetic decision. It's a tactical decision designed to improve agility, stamina, and quickness, qualities necessary for an elite tight end who will face quicker, younger defenders.

"He's told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason," Fowler said. "Played a little bit heavier in 2024... He vowed to change it, and he has."

While the benefits of added speed are clear, there's a trade-off. NFL tight ends also rely on their size and strength to block and absorb hits over the middle. Losing too much bulk could reduce Kelce's durability, especially over a long season. But if the Chiefs' training staff and Kelce himself feel confident, it's a risk worth taking.

A Final Run? Kelce's 2025 Season Carries Extra Weight

While Kelce hasn't publicly stated that 2025 would be his final season, the indications are clear. His refocused commitment, physical resurgence, and emotional withdrawal from the 2024 season all indicate one final tour of duty with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

And although his stats might have declined, his presence in the game and on the Kansas City offense is still gigantic. A trimmer Kelce might add a new element to the Chiefs' passing attack, particularly if he can regain even half of his former Pro Bowl-level explosiveness, according to NBC Sports.

