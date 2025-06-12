U.S. Politics

Bill Nye Cut Off RFK Jr After Receiving Dozens of Texts About Autism, Vaccines: "Just No Self-Awareness'

"He is not suited for this job," Nye said

By
Bill Nye RFK Jr
Bill Nye says he ended contact with RFK Jr. after being inundated with texts promoting anti-vaccine claims, calling Kennedy's behavior a sign of poor judgment and a threat to public health.

Bill Nye, the longtime advocate for science literacy and public health, says he cut off communication with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after receiving a barrage of unsolicited texts promoting debunked claims about vaccines and autism.

In a Men's Health interview, Nye recounted how Kennedy, now leading the Department of Health and Human Services, sent him long, unprompted messages filled with articles speculating on vaccine safety and autism links.

"Just no self-awareness," Nye said, holding up screen after screen of the text chain as evidence.

Their correspondence began through a mutual friend, actor Ed Begley Jr., back when Kennedy was still known primarily for his environmental advocacy. Nye initially responded with skepticism but courtesy, saying he had read Kennedy's book and pointing out the logical error of confusing correlation with causation.

When Kennedy continued to press the issue, Nye asked him to stop texting. Kennedy did not. "So I cut him off. He does not have good judgment. He is not suited for this job," Nye told the outlet.

Now nearly 70, Nye remains outspoken about the importance of vaccines, citing recent measles outbreaks as a direct consequence of falling immunization rates. He emphasized that vaccine mandates aren't about infringing on individual rights but protecting public health.

Nye warned that government leadership, including Kennedy, is undermining science by promoting misinformation and defunding critical research.

