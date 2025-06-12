Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Anti-ICE Protests in LA, Becomes Unlikely Symbol of Trump Controversy

Los Angeles has turned into the focal point of a country-wide flashpoint as demonstrations regarding US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump's deportation policy enter their fourth straight day.

What started as a protest spearheaded by blue-collar communities has attracted unanticipated entrants—including one particularly vivid appearance: a Tesla Cybertruck spinning in rebellion.

Cybertruck as a Symbol of Protest

According to Gizmodo, social media went wild after a video emerged of a black Tesla Cybertruck, defiantly spray-painted with "F*** ICE" and "ACAB," doing donuts in an L.A. intersection amidst protesters.

A Mexican flag fluttered from the back of the vehicle, and one side was covered with the Spanish text "en la ciudad de los trabajadores," meaning "in the city of workers."

In appearance, the truck itself was not vandalized. Instead, the truck was wrapped. Stars in the Ceiling, a Los Angeles auto-customization business, explained on their Instagram feed that the Cybertruck had been masked in a removable vinyl wrap for what they referred to as a "peaceful protest and act of nonviolence."

The company teased that the event could have been used as a double-duty stunt to publicize their services.

Since its release in 2023, the Tesla Cybertruck has been a divisive icon. For many, the vehicle is identified with Elon Musk and, therefore, his divisive political stances. But in a place like Los Angeles, where activism, branding, and spectacle converge regularly, things are not always as they seem.

ICE Raids and Military Force: Trump's Immigration Crackdown

As social media arguments rage on about the Cybertruck, the actual tensions in LA are with the intense measures being pursued by federal authorities. ICE activities have reportedly increased, with agents targeting individuals indiscriminately based on appearance and presence only. Families are separated, and concerns about illegal detentions increase by the day.

President Trump has ordered the sending of 4,000 National Guard troops and another 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, essentially federalizing troops over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Trump lied that he had talked to Newsom "yesterday"—an assertion disputed by the governor.

Public Backlash Grows as Crackdowns Widen

Only 34% of Americans support the military deployments, according to a YouGov survey released Tuesday. The $134 million operation is being viewed by critics as an effort to intimidate and stifle dissent.

SEIU California leader David Huerta, a labor leader, was arrested last Friday during an ICE sweep and now has felony conspiracy charges against him.

Trump's threats are not limited to California. In a press conference, he threatened the same in other cities—again singling out protesters who are set to gather in Washington, D.C. on June 14 for the "No Kings Day" rally, which coincides with his birthday party and military parade.

With ICE allegedly questioning hotel employees and restaurant workers, critics charge a systematic attempt to instill fear throughout immigrant communities. White House adviser Stephen Miller has been identified with the broad-stroke approach by reports, supposedly ordering ICE to arrest people regardless of legal status.

Yesterday, a predator drone was reportedly flying in Los Angeles. Protesters said that it was the work of the Trump administration to showcase its military dominance.

