Apple Wallet Gets Smarter in iOS 26 with AI-Powered Package Tracking: Game-Changer For Online Shoppers?

Online shoppers, listen. This is going to be a game-changer.

Apple is building upon its path to a more intelligent, more convenient user experience with the next iOS 26 update. Focused on Apple Intelligence, the iPhone maker is bringing AI-driven package tracking to the Apple Wallet app.

With this game-changing feature, monitoring your deliveries is easier than ever.

Smarter Package Tracking Without Apple Pay

In earlier iOS iterations, Apple Wallet's order tracking was limited to Apple Pay purchases alone. That restriction is no more. With iOS 26, Apple Wallet will monitor your emails for merchant or delivery company messages automatically, even if you hadn't used Apple Pay to make the purchase, according to MacRumors.

This new feature aims to make Apple Wallet a central hub for all your online shopping and shipping needs, no matter where you purchase a good or any product.

Apple Intelligence in Action

With Apple Intelligence, the Wallet app will scan your Mail app for emails with tracking numbers. When it detects them, it will extract the corresponding information and bring it into the Wallet app's Order Tracking section, where users can track their packages in real time, Engadget wrote in its report.

To turn the feature on, iOS 26 users can visit Settings, then Wallet & Apple Pay. After that, they should:

  1. Tap on Apple Pay Defaults
  2. Choose Order Tracking
  3. Toggle on Orders Found in Mail

It's worth noting that this feature is still in beta status, so bugs and performance stutters can still be found as Apple continues to tweak any imperfections of the feature.

Available Now for Developers, Public Beta Coming Soon

So far, iOS 26 is exclusive to developers, who will have an early start in testing and optimizing their applications for the new features.

The Cupertino tech giant plans to release a public beta in July, which will provide wider availability for users who wish to get a feel for the new updates before the final release.

The final release of iOS 26 will occur in September, in conjunction with Apple's newest line of iPhones.

When we take a close look at what Apple Wallet can offer, embedding it with AI is not only about the convenience we can get. By unifying order tracking across all merchants, Apple is framing the Wallet app not only as a card and ticket repository but as an intelligent personal organizer.

This refresh also points out how Apple is cautiously scaling up the use of artificial intelligence in iOS so users do not get overwhelmed. The system operates quietly in the background, has minimal setup, and enhances functionality in a concrete, user-friendly manner.

Online Shoppers Should Be Happy About This

For anyone who buys things online, particularly from multiple stores, this update is a total game-changer. You'll no longer have to dig through your inbox to find tracking numbers. With Apple Intelligence in iOS 26, it's all tidied up and at your fingertips in Wallet.

Originally published on Tech Times

