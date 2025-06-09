U.S. Politics

Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'

"The insurrectionists should be in jail you say?" one user remarked

President Donald Trump was mocked online after declaring that Los Angeles protesters were “insurrectionists” and demanded jail time, despite pardoning those convicted in the Capitol riots.

The president was asked about "the people causing problems in LA" upon returning to the White House by reporters Monday.

"The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators, they're insurrectionists, they're bad people. They should be in jail," Trump stated.

Los Angeles was home to various protests over the weekend in response to ICE raids across the city. More than 50 people have been arrested in connection with the protests, which Trump responded to by deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to help aid law enforcement.

However, users online were quick to point out the president's choice of words to describe the protesters, given that he had pardoned the rioters who participated in the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

"It loses all meaning after he pardoned the insurrectionists," one user remarked. Another added, "And yet, he pardoned everyone who attacked the capital. So evil."

"The insurrectionists should be in jail you say?" another user chided. One person said, "Imagine if he said that about [January 6]."

Trump defended the deployment of the National Guard in a Truth Social post Saturday, saying if Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass "can't do their jobs," then "the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

Newsom condemned Trump's move, saying it was "purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions." The California governor later dared Border Czar Tom Homan to arrest him after Homan declared it was a "felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."

Trump has seemingly supported this, telling reporters he thought it would be "a great thing" on Monday.

Tags
Donald Trump, Los Angeles, California, Ice

