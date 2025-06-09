WATCH: LA Protester Ran Over, Kicked by Police Horses as Riots Against ICE Continue

A social media video depicting what appears to be a protestor being stomped on and kicked by police horses during the height of the immigration protests in Los Angeles, California, has gone viral.

The video, published on Monday by social media profile @hearinladotcom, shows aerial footage of a man being surrounded by officers on horseback, with the horses approaching him and, in some cases, trampling him. At one point, the man attempts to get on his feet, only to be once again thrown to the ground by another officer on foot.

LAPD used horses to stomp on a man on the ground pic.twitter.com/QqdC9rP3Hg — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) June 9, 2025

"LAPD used horses to stomp on a man on the ground," they captioned the footage. It is unconfirmed if the horses belonged to the Los Angeles Police Department or another law enforcement agency.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 400,000 views. Independent journalist Aldo Buttazzoni chimed into the conversation, sharing a video of the what appears to be the same incident filmed from another angle.

"I captured another angle of this from the ground. I'm unaware of what took place before this, or whether he was arrested or detained following. It was hectic & police were establishing a perimeter that restricted my view / access to following," said the caption accompanying the second video.

Some users have alleged that the man in the footage attempted to launch an attack upon the officers, aiming to set them on fire by pouring a line of gasoline in front of them, which is why law enforcement reacted so harshly to him. However, there is no evidence proving that this was the case.

"Protestor just set a trap for the Horse Mounted Los Angeles Police by trying to light them on [fire] with a line of gasoline poured in their path... And he failed and got caught. Won't see him on the streets ever again," the user, who shared a longer clip of the same viral video, captioned their post.

Users have overwhelmingly reacted to the footage with anger and outrage.

"Brutal and unjustified. No other way to describe it," wrote one user.

"This is exactly how protests turn violent and escalation ensues. This person might not even be a protester or rioter, but people will see this as an injustice," said another.

"Trampled by two horses and wacked with a baton all while laying on the ground unarmed," another user added.

"I hope the people will isolate some police men and give them same treatment!" one user said.

Demonstrations against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began last Friday, with thousands of people hitting the streets of Los Angeles to protest ICE raids at several different city locations. After threatening federal intervention, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the city.

At least 56 people were arrested over the weekend.

Originally published on Latin Times