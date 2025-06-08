U.S.

Trump Declares 'Big WIN' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With the Associated Press

"They refused to state the facts or the Truth on the GULF OF AMERICA"

By
Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With
A panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington ruled in favor of Trump on Friday, granting a stay on the enforcement of a lower court's decision that ruled it was unlawful to ban AP News from the White House press corps for refusing to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

President Donald Trump proclaimed a "Big WIN" on Friday after a court ruled that the White House can continue excluding the Associated Press from its press pool—for now.

A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration a stay in a legal battle with the AP, which claims it was unfairly punished for refusing to adopt the White House's preferred terminology—the "Gulf of America."

The 2-1 decision halts enforcement of a lower court's decision that found the administration had retaliated against the AP for its editorial choices when the AP was barred access to Oval Office and Air Force One events in February.

Shortly after the ruling, Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate. "Big WIN over AP today," he wrote. "They refused to state the facts or the Truth on the GULF OF AMERICA. FAKE NEWS!!!"

The appeals panel's decision focused narrowly on whether to grant a stay, but the 55-page ruling dove into constitutional questions about whether presidential venues like the Oval Office and Air Force One are "limited public forums" or private spaces exempt from standard First Amendment protections.

AP spokesman Patrick Maks said the outlet is "disappointed in the court's decision and is reviewing our options," including possibly seeking an expedited full review of the case.

The second White House has consistently criticized "legacy media" outlets and taken legal action against other outlets, including a lawsuit with CBS and efforts to defund NPR and shut down Voice of America.

The Trump administration has consistently criticized legacy media, taking legal action against other outlets, including a lawsuit with CBS, efforts to defund NPR and shutting down Voice of America.

Despite railing against traditional media outlets, the White House remains highly engaged with its press pool, averaging 1.9 press interactions a day in Trump's first 100 days back in office, according to the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy. The administration has embraced partisan media, opening the press corps to controversial news influencers.

In the AP's report on the ruling, which was described as an "incremental loss," the outlet cited the option to seek an expedited review of the full case on its merits as a possible next step.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Associated Press, Gulf of Mexico, Lawsuit, Court of Appeals

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know