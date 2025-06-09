Business Technology and Innovation

'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler

Take advantage of these codes for your great head start.

By

After experiencing the intense fighting from "Pixel Blade," we're back once again with another anime-inspired "Roblox" game.

"Roblox" is no stranger to anime-style experiences, but when it comes to fast-paced arena brawlers, "Mugen" is on the rise as the next big thing. This game allows you to embody your favorite anime warriors, personalize their abilities, and duke it out in intense, high-style combat. Just imagine yourself in a "Demon Slayer" world.

To kickstart your campaign, here's your current list of working "Mugen" codes, how to use them, and where to discover even more to power your battling adventure.

All Working 'Mugen' Codes as of June 2025

'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience 'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience

Entering these "Mugen" codes will reward you with Normal Spins and Lucky Spins, which allow you to unlock special moves and characters to customize your dream fighter.

  • TESTING – Receive 10 Normal Spins and 5 Lucky Spins (NEW)
  • PLAYTEST – Receive 10 Spins (NEW)

Expired 'Mugen' Codes

There's actually good news for "Mugen" players. There are no outdated codes yet because "Mugen" is currently in its initial playtesting phase. Seize this moment to get as many free rewards as you can.

Once you're done claiming these codes, make sure to try "Anime Kingdom Simulator" and "Avatar Fighting Simulator" if you love simulator games.

How to Redeem Codes in 'Mugen'

Getting codes in "Mugen" is a breeze. Here's how you can do it, as per BeeBom:

  1. Open "Mugen" in "Roblox."
  2. On the main screen, tap the Codes button at the top-left corner.
  3. Type in an active code in the text box.
  4. Tap the Redeem button and receive your spins immediately.
  5. Make sure to enter the codes as displayed, as they are case-sensitive.

Where to Find More 'Mugen' Codes

If you want to stay competitive, we urge you to join the official Discord server of "Mugen." Check channels such as #updates or #announcements for fresh codes and event news.

It's also advisable to follow the game on "Roblox."Creators tend to release new codes during updates or special events.

Originally published on Player One

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
Bukele Offers Prisoner Swap Deal to Maduro Will Venezuela Accept
Salvadoran President Bukele Mocks Abrego Garcia's Detention As He Returns To The U.S.: 'No More Margaritas Under Custody'
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know