'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler

After experiencing the intense fighting from "Pixel Blade," we're back once again with another anime-inspired "Roblox" game.

"Roblox" is no stranger to anime-style experiences, but when it comes to fast-paced arena brawlers, "Mugen" is on the rise as the next big thing. This game allows you to embody your favorite anime warriors, personalize their abilities, and duke it out in intense, high-style combat. Just imagine yourself in a "Demon Slayer" world.

To kickstart your campaign, here's your current list of working "Mugen" codes, how to use them, and where to discover even more to power your battling adventure.

All Working 'Mugen' Codes as of June 2025

Entering these "Mugen" codes will reward you with Normal Spins and Lucky Spins, which allow you to unlock special moves and characters to customize your dream fighter.

TESTING – Receive 10 Normal Spins and 5 Lucky Spins (NEW)

PLAYTEST – Receive 10 Spins (NEW)

Expired 'Mugen' Codes

There's actually good news for "Mugen" players. There are no outdated codes yet because "Mugen" is currently in its initial playtesting phase. Seize this moment to get as many free rewards as you can.

How to Redeem Codes in 'Mugen'

Getting codes in "Mugen" is a breeze. Here's how you can do it, as per BeeBom:

Open "Mugen" in "Roblox." On the main screen, tap the Codes button at the top-left corner. Type in an active code in the text box. Tap the Redeem button and receive your spins immediately. Make sure to enter the codes as displayed, as they are case-sensitive.

Where to Find More 'Mugen' Codes

If you want to stay competitive, we urge you to join the official Discord server of "Mugen." Check channels such as #updates or #announcements for fresh codes and event news.

It's also advisable to follow the game on "Roblox."Creators tend to release new codes during updates or special events.

Originally published on Player One