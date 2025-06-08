World

Teen Suspect Arrested As Colombian Presidential Hopeful Rushed to ICU After Being Shot in Head Twice

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed the attack on "violent leftist rhetoric" from the Colombian government

By
Colombian Presidential Candidate in Intensive Care After Being Shot Twice
Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was transported by ambulance after being shot and wounded during a political event in Bogota on June 7, 2025.

Colombian presidential candidate and Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay remains in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head and once in the leg during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Saturday.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene carrying a 9mm Glock-type firearm, according to the attorney general's office.

Uribe, 39, was addressing supporters in a park when the assailant opened fire from behind, sparking panic and chaos. Two bystanders were also wounded, CBS News reported. The senator was airlifted to Santa Fe Foundation Hospital, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery and vascular procedures.

"He fought the first battle and fought it well," said his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, in an audio message shared with local media. "He is fighting for his life."

The hospital confirmed with BBC on Sunday that Uribe remains in intensive care in "extremely serious" condition.

The minor who was allegedly involved in the attack was arrested at the scene and received treatment for a leg injury. His identity was not released.

Teen Suspect Arrested As Colombian Presidential Hopeful Rushed to
A group of women light candles outside the Clinic Fundación Santa Fe, where Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is receiving medical treatment after being shot and wounded in Bogota on June 7, 2025.

The attack sent shockwaves through Colombia and beyond.

"What matters most today is that all Colombians focus with the energy of our hearts, with our will to live... on ensuring that Dr Miguel Uribe stays alive," President Gustavo Petro said, condemning the shooting. He noted that "political difference" between Uribe and his administration exist, but emphasized it was "only political."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed the attack on "violent leftist rhetoric" from the Colombian government, calling on President Petro to "dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials."

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez has offered a reward of 3 billion pesos (approx. $730,000) for information about those behind the plot.

Uribe, who announced his presidential candidacy earlier this year, is the son of journalist Diana Turbay, who was killed during a 1991 hostage rescue operation involving the Medellín cartel. His shooting has reignited fears of Colombia's dark legacy of political violence.

"We cannot return to situations of political violence, nor to times when violence was used to eliminate those who thought differently," said Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Colombia, Shooting, Gunshots, Presidential election, Senator, Assassination

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
Bukele Offers Prisoner Swap Deal to Maduro Will Venezuela Accept
Salvadoran President Bukele Mocks Abrego Garcia's Detention As He Returns To The U.S.: 'No More Margaritas Under Custody'
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know