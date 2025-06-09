U.S. Politics

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

"Elon made a mistake, I think," Musk's father said

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'
Elon Musk’s father is asking for calm in his son’s feud with President Donald Trump, saying the two are “very tired” and that “Elon made a mistake.”

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, is urging his son to end his escalating feud with President Donald Trump, calling the public clash between the president and the billionaire a product of stress and exhaustion.

The rift between Musk and Trump burst into the open last week after Musk publicly condemned Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."

This insult in addition to a series of heated tweets last week sparked a flurry of responses from Trump, who declared his relationship with Musk "over" and warned of "serious consequences" if Musk funded Democratic candidates opposing the legislation, according to Reuters.

In an interview from Moscow with Russia's Izvestia newspaper, Errol Musk said both men have been under pressure and should be given some grace.

"They are very tired and stressed," he said. "Trump will prevail — he's the president... Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed." He added, "Sometimes you have to give."

Trump's campaign has reportedly begun distancing itself from Musk despite the billionaire's sizable financial support in 2024. Musk was previously tapped by Trump to lead a controversial government downsizing effort, which drew praise from conservatives but backlash from career civil servants and Democrats.

As of Monday morning, Musk has not publicly responded to his father's comments, and neither the White House nor Musk's team has commented on the latest developments. It remains unclear whether Musk intends to follow through on threats to back Democratic campaigns or if he'll reconcile with Trump behind the scenes.

