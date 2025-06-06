Trump Aides Have Reportedly Scheduled a Call With Musk To Deescalate Their Feud

Aides of President Donald Trump have reportedly scheduled a call with Elon Musk to defuse tensions after their explosive feud on Thursday.

Politico detailed late Thursday that Trump brushed off the fight, telling the outlet "oh, it's ok." "It's going very well, never done better," he added when asked about the episode.

It is another sign of easing after the intense war of social media publications, in which Musk called for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vice President JD Vance, and claimed that the president is in the Epstein files. Trump, in turn, floated terminating "his billions in subsidies."

Later on Thursday Musk took a more subdued tone, replying to social media publications calling for a truce. "You're not wrong," he said when replying to a post from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who said the two "should make peace for the benefit of our great country."

Good advice.



Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

The billionaire also responded to an X user who called the back and forth a "shame." "You are both better than this. Cool off and take a step back for a couple days." "Good advice. Ok, we won't decommission Dragon," Musk replied, a reference to the spacecrafts that are the only U.S. option for delivering crew to and from the International Space Station.

The alliance began to fracture with the introduction of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a comprehensive tax and spending package aimed at extending tax cuts and increasing funding for infrastructure and defense. While the bill aligned with Trump's agenda, it included provisions that phased out electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, a move that directly impacted Musk's

Musk publicly denounced the bill, labeling it a "disgusting abomination" and criticizing its potential to inflate the national deficit by $2.5 trillion. He argued that the legislation favored traditional energy sectors by maintaining oil and gas subsidies while undermining the EV industry. Trump has continued standing by the bill, leading to the clash on Thursday.

