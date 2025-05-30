U.S. International Relations

Trump Signals Fresh Trade Tensions With China

By Beiyi SEOW
Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily de-escalate tariffs in May after high level talks in Geneva
Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily de-escalate tariffs in May after high level talks in Geneva AFP

US President Donald Trump signaled renewed trade tensions with China on Friday, arguing that Beijing had "violated" a deal to de-escalate tariffs, at a time when both sides appeared deadlocked in negotiations.

Trump's post on his Truth Social platform came hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China were "a bit stalled," in an interview with broadcaster Fox News.

The world's two biggest economies had agreed this month to temporarily lower staggeringly high tariffs they had imposed on each other, in a pause to last 90 days, after talks between top officials in Geneva.

But on Friday, Trump wrote that: "China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," without providing further details.

Asked about the post on CNBC, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer took aim at Beijing for continuing to "slow down and choke off things like critical minerals."

He added that the United States' trade deficit with China "continues to be enormous," and that Washington was not seeing major shifts in Beijing's behavior.

On Thursday, Bessent had suggested that Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could get involved in the situation.

He said there could be a call between both leaders eventually.

Since Trump returned to the presidency in January, he has imposed sweeping tariffs on most US trading partners, with especially high rates on imports from China.

New tit-for-tat levies from both sides reached three digits before the de-escalation earlier this month, where Washington agreed to temporarily reduce its additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 145 percent to 30 percent.

China, meanwhile, lowered its added duties from 125 percent to 10 percent.

The US tariff level remains higher as it also includes a 20 percent levy that the Trump administration recently imposed on Chinese goods over the country's alleged role in the illicit drug trade -- an issue that Beijing has pushed back against.

The high tariff levels, while they were still in place, forced much trade between both countries to grind to a halt, as businesses paused shipments to try and wait for both governments to reach an agreement to lower the levies.

Trump's tariff plans are also facing legal challenges.

A trade court ruled this week that the president overstepped his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to justify sweeping tariffs.

It blocked the most wide-ranging levies since Trump returned to office, although this ruling has since been put on hold for now as an appeals process is ongoing.

The ruling left intact, however, tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on sector-specific imports such as steel and autos.

Tags
China
Most Read
US President Donald Trump (C) has expressed frustration at both Russia's Vladmir Putin (R) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (L) for not yet striking a deal to end the war

Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky's Call For Meeting With Trump, Putin

The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter
S.African Woman Gets Life Term For Selling 6-year-old Daughter
France's President Emmanuel Macron gives the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on May 30, 2025
Macron Urges Asia, Europe To Unite To Resist 'Spheres Of Coercion'
Australian energy company Woodside Woodside is one of the world's largest producers of liquified natural gas
Australia Approves 40-year Extension For Contentious Gas Plant
Argentina's Javier Milei and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
RFK Jr. and Argentina's Milei Announce Launch of WHO Alternative 'Free From Totalitarian Impulses, Corruption, and Political Control'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know