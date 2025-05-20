U.S. Crime & Justice

15-Year-Old Student Stabbed At Monache High School, Forcing Lockdown

By
Police Car Police Car
Police placed Monache High School in lockdown after a 15-year-old student was stabbed on the leg by another teenager.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg at Monache High School on Monday morning, forcing officials to put the area on lockdown to keep students and staff safe.

The Porterville Police Department said when officers arrived within minutes, they found an injured girl who had a stab wound on her left leg. The victim was quickly treated at the scene and later transferred to a local hospital.

Officials who responded to the scene also spotted a suspect, who matched the description of the perpetrator, walking near Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue near the school. The individual was identified as 19-year-old Noah Seratte of Porterville, who has since been detained without incident.

Authorities were able to collect evidence at the scene of the crime and identified the teenager as the primary suspect in the stabbing of the 15-year-old student. The lockdown of Monache High School remained in effect as detectives conducted their investigation, according to KMPH.

One senior from the school, Yamilet Hernandez, said that they were just planning on placing posters in the cafeteria before they heard an alarm ring out. They then proceeded to close the curtains and hid themselves.

Another senior, Jasmin Magana, said that they panicked and didn't know what to do because they were in the cafeteria and there was no one else there. She then tried to call her parents to pick her up, but the subsequent lockdown prevented anyone from going in or out for several hours.

The student's father, Leonardo Magana, said that when he got the phone call from his daughter, he just wanted to rush in and get his child. However, he said he had to keep himself in check and follow the rules, ABC30 reported.

A Terrifying Situation

A grandmother who has a family member in the school, Janey Ice, said that the situation was terrifying, saying every opening was blocked off when she drove by. In a statement, the Porterville Unified School District said that the 19-year-old suspect entered the school alongside other students at around 7:15 a.m.

The superintendent added that the suspect had no relationship whatsoever with the victim of the stabbing. Porterville Police Captain Josh Maniss noted that he was able to talk with the 15-year-old girl, adding she was in okay spirits despite the attack.

Police authorities also reminded the public that the safety and security of students and staff was the top priority. They added they were working closely with staff from Monache High School and the Porterville Unified School District in the investigation of the case, as per The Fresno Bee.

