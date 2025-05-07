Kim Jong Un Inspects North Korea's Munitions Factories, Touts Explosive Growth In Shell Output

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has praised a sharp rise in artillery shell production, calling it a key driver of the country's growing military strength. His comments came during a recent inspection of munitions factories, state media reported Wednesday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim visited major munitions enterprises under the Second Economy Commission, where he assessed both shell manufacturing processes and the broader state of the machine-building industry.

KCNA reported that Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the modernization of the facilities and noted a substantial increase in output. The agency said shell production capacity had grown fourfold compared to the average annual level, and nearly doubled the volume seen during the industry's previous peak year.

Kim was quoted as saying he hoped the factories "would produce more shells to contribute to the expansion of the combat power of our armed forces," stressing that the enhanced artillery force boosts the army's combat efficiency and perfects its combat preparations.

"This remarkable growth of productivity ... takes on a very important meaning in realizing the (governing) party's strategy for the development of national defense," Kim added.

Kim also inspected a machine factory, where he laid out goals for long-term industrial modernization. He emphasized the facility should become a model hub for advancing the country's machine-building sector.

He described this transformation as "a decisive guarantee" for raising North Korea's defense capabilities to a "world-class level."

Kim called on the factory to prioritize the development and production of "more intelligent, high-speed, precision and multifunctional machine-building equipment," citing the importance of boosting both the munitions industry and the broader national economy.

Kim's renewed focus on artillery shell output comes amid reports that North Korea has transferred large quantities of military equipment, including millions of shells, to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.