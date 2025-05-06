Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal

A Missouri man faces murder charges after executing a pregnant woman in front of five children, all of whom were under the age of 10.

Vanier J. Jones, 28, faces murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing Christina Lynn Rentchler and her unborn child, FirstAlert 4 reported.

The station reported that Jones, who was living at the residence at the time, shot another woman who lived there. That woman played dead and then heard Jones asking some of the children where Rentchler was.

According to police, the children ranged in age from two to 10 years old. Some were Rentchler's children, and some were not, FirstAlert 4 reported. Jones was on parole for second-degree assault at the time of the shooting.

Jones initially told police he was with someone else and not at the home at the time of the shooting, stltoday.com reported. However, when police spoke to Jones' supposed alibi, the witness refuted Jones's version of events and told police that Jones had killed a woman.

Aside from first-degree murder, Jones also faces five counts of first-degree child endangerment and five counts of armed criminal action armed criminal action because of his involvement of the children in the home, FirstAlert 4 reported.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald