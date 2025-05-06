Dead Florida Inmate Suffered Multiple Fractures, Had No Fentanyl In System Despite Cops Claims

A Florida man who died after being taken to a hospital following an "incident" in the Duval County jail had not fentanyl in his system, despite police reports that alluded to it.

Charles Faggart, 31, was arrested April 1 on simple domestic assault and criminal mischief in lieu of $8,500 bail, The Florida Times-Union reported. The incident happened on April 7, six days into Faggart's jail stay on misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff T.K. Waters conducted a press conference in the aftermath of the incident in which he announced the suspension of nine. corrections employees. On April 9 Waters asked for the FBI's help in conducting an investigation into what happened and on April 10 Faggart, who had been unresponsive when taken to the hospital three days earlier, was declared dead, the newspaper reported.

The Tributary has now published details of what doctors found when Faggart was brought to the hospital. Doctors did not find fentanyl in his system or any sign of a seizure, but they did remove a stun gun barb from his back. Doctors also found fractures to his face and ribs, numerous bruises all over his body, and damage to his kidneys and liver.

The Tributary notes that heavily redacted police reports state that officers claimed that Faggart said he did "fentanyl." The reports also indicated that police had handcuffed Faggart, determined he was a "threat," and had placed him in a restraint safety chair. The report also claimed that Faggat had a "seizure."

A GoFundMe for Faggart and his family has raised more than $12,000. Faggart, known as "Chop it Charlie" worked as a chef and had a 6-year-old son.

"As the family seeks accountability and answers, we are also trying to ease the immediate burdens they face," the page states. "Charles has always been known for his big heart, his flavorful food, and the joy he brought to others. Now, we are asking the community he gave so much to — to give back."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald