U.S.

Temple University Student Suspended Over Antisemitic Sign At Philadelphia Bar

By
Temple University

Temple University has suspended at least one student following an antisemitic incident at Barstool Sansom Street, a Philadelphia sports bar owned by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the university announced Sunday. The incident, which occurred Saturday, involved a customer ordering bottle service with a sign reading "F**k the Jews," according to Portnoy, who shared details in a social media video.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, expressed fury over the incident and launched an investigation. He identified two men responsible and confirmed that two servers involved were fired. "The employees complied with a customer's request for a sign in connection with ordering bottle service," Barstool Sansom Street stated on social media, adding, "We take all forms of discrimination incredibly seriously, and are particularly upset by actions taken against our Jewish patrons, colleagues, partners, and friends."

Temple University President John Fry addressed the incident in a letter to the campus community, describing it as "deeply disturbing" and confirming the student believed to be involved is on interim suspension pending an investigation. "In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," Fry said.

Portnoy, aiming to turn the incident into a learning opportunity, spoke with the two men and their families. He is funding a trip for them to visit Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp in Poland, stating, "The more I thought about it, it's like, these are young f**king morons who did this, drunk. It's like, do you really want to ruin someone's life?" He called the trip "a fair outcome of this event."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Philadelphia responded, noting, "ADL Philadelphia is aware of the offensive and hateful message 'F*** the Jews' that was displayed inside Barstool, a nightlife spot on Sansom Street." The organization is investigating, contacting bar management, and alerting law enforcement, emphasizing, "Antisemitic slurs and statements have no place in our city."

The incident occurs as Temple faces scrutiny over its handling of antisemitism. In March, the U.S. Department of Education included Temple among 60 institutions under investigation for alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment, urging stronger protections for Jewish students. This event underscores ongoing challenges for universities addressing hate and discrimination on and off campus.

Temple University is continuing its investigation, and further details have not been released. The incident has sparked broader conversations about accountability, education, and combating antisemitism in higher education settings.

Originally published on University Herald

Tags
Temple University, Antisemitism, Philadelphia
© 2024 University Herald, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Apple iPhones

Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year

cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from dismantling library services agency
Trump On Possible Military Action Against Greenland: 'Something Could Happen'
Kanye West Claims Title of 'Richest Black Man' in American
Kanye West Sparks Controversy With Cryptic 'I'm Gay' Rant Amid Custody Battle
Met Gala
Meta Gala 2025 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch?
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?