Temple University Student Suspended Over Antisemitic Sign At Philadelphia Bar

Temple University has suspended at least one student following an antisemitic incident at Barstool Sansom Street, a Philadelphia sports bar owned by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the university announced Sunday. The incident, which occurred Saturday, involved a customer ordering bottle service with a sign reading "F**k the Jews," according to Portnoy, who shared details in a social media video.

Emergency Press Conference - There was a "Fuck the Jews" sign at our Philly bar last night. I am shaking I'm so mad pic.twitter.com/DRlQc9woiA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Portnoy, who is Jewish, expressed fury over the incident and launched an investigation. He identified two men responsible and confirmed that two servers involved were fired. "The employees complied with a customer's request for a sign in connection with ordering bottle service," Barstool Sansom Street stated on social media, adding, "We take all forms of discrimination incredibly seriously, and are particularly upset by actions taken against our Jewish patrons, colleagues, partners, and friends."

Temple University President John Fry addressed the incident in a letter to the campus community, describing it as "deeply disturbing" and confirming the student believed to be involved is on interim suspension pending an investigation. "In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," Fry said.

Portnoy, aiming to turn the incident into a learning opportunity, spoke with the two men and their families. He is funding a trip for them to visit Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp in Poland, stating, "The more I thought about it, it's like, these are young f**king morons who did this, drunk. It's like, do you really want to ruin someone's life?" He called the trip "a fair outcome of this event."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Philadelphia responded, noting, "ADL Philadelphia is aware of the offensive and hateful message 'F*** the Jews' that was displayed inside Barstool, a nightlife spot on Sansom Street." The organization is investigating, contacting bar management, and alerting law enforcement, emphasizing, "Antisemitic slurs and statements have no place in our city."

ADL Philadelphia is aware of the offensive and hateful message "F*** the Jews" that was displayed inside Barstool, a nightlife spot on Sansom Street. We are investigating the situation and are getting in touch with the bar's management. We have also alerted law enforcement.... — ADL Philadelphia (@ADLPhiladelphia) May 4, 2025

The incident occurs as Temple faces scrutiny over its handling of antisemitism. In March, the U.S. Department of Education included Temple among 60 institutions under investigation for alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment, urging stronger protections for Jewish students. This event underscores ongoing challenges for universities addressing hate and discrimination on and off campus.

Temple University is continuing its investigation, and further details have not been released. The incident has sparked broader conversations about accountability, education, and combating antisemitism in higher education settings.

Originally published on University Herald