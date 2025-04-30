Uber Driver Wearing 'Retired Drug Dealer' Shirt Arrested For Drug Trafficking: Police

An Uber driver in Ohio was arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges while wearing a T-shirt that read "Retired Drug Dealer."

Robert Rose, 47, was driving an Uber passenger when he allegedly mentioned he possessed a false-bottom aerosol can filled with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The passenger then texted 911 about the incident, according to 19 News.

The following day, police identified Rose's vehicle and pulled him over. Officials found 24 grams of meth inside the false-bottom aerosol can and four pills as well as drug paraphernalia, including a meth pipe, digital scale, packaging baggies and three cell phones.

Rose was charged with drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to appear in front of a grand jury on July 2.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald