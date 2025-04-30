Mom, Daughters Forced To Stand Outside In Underwear As ICE Mistakenly Raided Their Home

An Oklahoma City mother and her three daughters were forced outside in their underwear during an early morning immigration raid, only for ICE agents to realize they had stormed the wrong home.

Marisa and her children had just moved to Oklahoma from Maryland two weeks prior, seeking a quieter and more affordable life, KFOR reported. They rented a house in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, unaware that former residents were still receiving mail there—and that their names would soon be linked to a federal search warrant.

Last Thursday morning, roughly 20 armed agents—reportedly from ICE, the FBI, and possibly other federal agencies—broke down the family's door without warning.

Claiming to have a warrant, they ordered Marisa and her daughters outside into the rain without allowing them to change. While the warrant listed their new address, the names on it belonged to the previous residents—not Marisa or anyone in her family.

Marisa said the agents showed little regard for their citizenship status or privacy, treating them roughly, ransacking their belongings, and seizing their phones, laptops, and emergency savings in cash.

The family was left without any communication tools or financial resources. Marisa has received no information on how to retrieve her property and says the agents didn't identify themselves properly or leave a contact.

The U.S. Marshals Service has denied involvement, while the FBI directed inquiries to Homeland Security, leaving the family in bureaucratic limbo.

Originally published on Latin Times