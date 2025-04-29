MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Turns On Trump's 'Unconstitutional' Deportation Methods

Notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently changed his tune in regards to the Trump administration's deportation plans for U.S. citizens, criticizing them for being "unconstitutional".

Jones referred to President Donald Trump's plan to deport U.S. citizens with criminal records to foreign prisons as "really bad" while discussing the issue with far-right political commentator and self-proclaimed white supremacist Nick Fuentes during Jones' show on Sunday.

The show streamed live on X (formerly Twitter) and featured the two political figures discussing immigration related policy.

"Oh, here's where I'm at, though. In general, I see the whole, a lot of the populist conservative space spending half their time on this, and I just, I mean, I think it's way more dangerous Trump saying we're looking to deporting citizens to El Salvador. Now, that's unconstitutional, and that is really bad," Jones said, according to Media Matters.

"I agree with that. Then again though, I don't think that's a real policy. That hasn't happened," Fuentes replied.

"Now they're talking about using the Enemy Combatant Act to do it for regular crime," Jones continued.

"I don't, I think that's one of those throwaway comments," Fuentes argued, defending Trump.

"So you think it's him trolling?" Jones asked

"I think they're flooding the zone with poo like Bannon said," Fuentes elaborated.

Trump met with El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, earlier this month in the Oval Office. During this meeting, the 47th President can be heard saying "the homegrowns are next" up for deportation to El Salvador's high security prison facilities.

He doubled down on this rhetoric during an interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy of Fox Noticias.

"The ones that grew up and something went wrong and they hit people over the head with a baseball bat. We have — and push people into subways just before the train gets there like you see happening sometimes," said Trump, before referencing the possibility of sending these people to foreign prisons.

"We are looking into it and we want to do it. I would love to do that," he continued.

Originally published on Latin Times