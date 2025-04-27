US Citizen Found Dead In Mexico After Suffering Alleged Assault From Her Son

A U.S. citizen living in the Mexican state of Yucatán was found dead by state authorities near a popular nightlife area in the port town of Chicxulub, a well-known tourist destination in the municipality of Progreso, located less than 30 miles north of Mérida, the state capital.

The woman, identified as Linda Louise Johnston, 71, was reported missing on April 17 by a neighbor who called 911, telling dispatchers she had not seen Johnston in several days. During the call, the neighbor also alleged that Johnston had recently been physically assaulted by her son, Damon Anthony Martínez, who allegedly has a criminal record for assault in the United States.

Johnston, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, had last been seen alive on April 17. According to Por Esto!, her body was discovered following a search coordinated by the Yucatán State Investigative Police and the State Attorney General's Office. Authorities initiated the investigation after issuing an alert on April 18.

One of the key pieces of evidence linking Martínez to the case came from a ride-share driver. The driver told authorities that Martínez had requested a ride while carrying three large trash bags, a backpack, and two fanny packs. He reportedly asked the driver to take him to a nearby dumpster.

When the driver was unable to locate a suitable place for disposal, she returned to the location where she had originally picked up Martínez. According to her account, he exited the vehicle and refused to pay for the ride, allegedly due to his inability to dispose of the bags. He has not been seen since and remains at large.

Por Esto! also reported that Martínez had previously served time in a U.S. prison following a domestic violence conviction. Several foreign residents in Chicxulub told local media that Johnston had been subjected to repeated abuse by her son.

Additional testimonies gathered by the outlet revealed that Johnston had previously expressed fear of Martínez. According to one account, Johnston sent text messages to her niece on April 16, saying she feared for her life after Martínez allegedly attempted to strangle her.

Despite the allegations, Martínez has denied any involvement in his mother's death. He told authorities during interviews that the last time he saw Johnston, she was leaving the house while intoxicated and did not tell him where she was going.

Martínez's version of events was quickly challenged by neighbors, who described Johnston as a respected member of the community, known for her volunteer work at the local food bank.

Johnston's death was confirmed in social media by the group A Voice For The Voiceless, who specializes in cases involving missing persons. In the post, the group confirmed her body was found near the port and that Mexican authorities are yet to confirm the cause of her death.

According to neighbors who spoke to local media, Johnston had established a close relationship with the port's residents through her active participation in community work.

"Linda was deeply loved, described by those who knew her as an incredible woman—kind, generous, and strong," the statement read.

The message concluded with a call to Chicxulub residents to keep her in their thoughts and continue the pursuit for justice.

