World

Father Killed By 3 Daughters Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Girls

By
RUSSIA-DEMO-WOMEN-VIOLENCE
Demonstrators holding a placard with images of three Khachaturyan sisters, accused of murdering their father, protest against violence towards women in Moscow on November 25, 2019.

Seven years after three Russian sisters killed their father in a case that shocked the nation, a Moscow court has posthumously found him guilty of sexually abusing and torturing them, a verdict that could overturn their prison sentences.

In 2018, the Khachaturyan sisters—Krestina, Angelina, and Maria—fatally attacked their father Mikhail Khachaturyan in their Moscow home, claiming years of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse. At the time, their admissions led to murder charges and a 20-year prison sentence, according to the Sun.

A Moscow court formally convicted Mikhail Khachaturyan—who was killed with his own hunting knife—of multiple crimes including violent sexual acts, grievous bodily harm, and the production of child pornography involving his daughters.

Court evidence revealed a harrowing pattern of control, including repeated rape, beatings, death threats, and the exploitation of his daughters in pornographic content.

Psychological evaluations confirmed all three sisters suffered from abuse-induced PTSD and "abuse syndrome" dating back to at least 2014. Additionally, the court's findings confirmed the sisters' long-standing claims of being terrorized by their father.

Following the ruling, the sisters' defense teams are pushing for full acquittals or reclassification of their actions as justified self-defense.

Meanwhile, members of the Khachaturyan family, including Mikhail's sister, dispute the court's findings and vow to appeal the decision, claiming the girls fabricated the abuse to inherit his assets.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Death, Guilty, Sexual abuse, Russia, Moscow, Prison
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols