World

French Youth Kills Student, Wounds Three, In School Knife Attack

By Florence Pagneux and Benjamin Massot in Paris
Police and soldiers were guarding the site after the incident
Police and soldiers were guarding the site after the incident AFP

A student killed a girl and wounded three other pupils in a stabbing spree on Thursday at a private school in France that prompted demands for tighter security in schools after a series of attacks.

The youth -- whose identity has not been revealed but who had expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler -- was overcome by teachers after staging attacks in several classrooms, witnesses said.

He is now in custody having further shocked a country that has seen a series of school knife attacks. The suspect sent a rambling email to other students just before the attacks.

In the latest case, the assailant attacked fellow students with a knife at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides grammar school in the western city of Nantes.

One of the three wounded, a girl, was said to be in critical condition.

President Emmanuel Macron, writing on X, said the courage of the teachers who floored the youth had prevented a higher toll.

"Through their intervention, teachers likely prevented other tragedies. Their courage demands respect," he said.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged "an intensification of controls in and around schools" following the attack.

He called for a response to the "endemic violence" among some youths and demanded proposals to prevent further knife attacks. Bayrou said secure gates at all schools was a possibility.

AFP spoke with one student who gave an account of what happened.

"I was in the cafeteria with my friends and we were told that a high school pupil had stabbed students in several classrooms," she said, without giving her name.

"We were told not to leave the cafeteria for about 20 minutes and then we were confined to a gym."

She added the assailant "was known to be depressed, he said he loved Hitler".

The suspect sent a long email to other pupils in which he said "globalisation has transformed our system into a machine to decompose humanity". He advocated a "biological revolt" to facilitate a return to "the natural order of things, even if cruel" instead of "globalised ecocide".

The school administration sent a message to the families of the 2,000 students, informing them of the incident.

Students had been immediately confined inside the school, the statement added.

Worried parents gathered outside the school, which had been cordoned off by police and some French soldiers.

Ludivine, 48, said the attack had happened in her daughter's class.

"As an anxious mother who doesn't let her out alone, I never thought anything would happen to her at her school," she said.

French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne said in February that police would start random searches near schools for hidden knives and other weapons in a bid to deal with the rise in attacks.

Concerned parents gathered outside of the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school after the attack
Concerned parents gathered outside of the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school after the attack AFP
Tags
Student
Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols