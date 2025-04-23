World

Istanbul Earthquake: 6.2-Magnitude Quake Hits, Followed By Series Of Aftershocks



A seismograph registers little earth trembles. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has struck Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report from news agency Reuters, citing the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The quake was part of a series of tremors that shook the region on Wednesday.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.02, noting that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 6.21 miles, amplifying its potential impact.

The seismic activity began at 12:13 p.m. local time (10:13 BST) with a 3.9 magnitude tremor off the coast of the Silivri district. The main quake—measuring 6.2—hit the same area at 12:49 p.m. (10:49 BST). Just two minutes later, a 4.4 magnitude quake struck Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district at 12:51 p.m. (10:51 BST).

Authorities in Istanbul are urging residents to avoid entering buildings that may have sustained damage. They also advise the public to avoid driving or using mobile phones unless absolutely necessary, to keep communication lines open for emergency services.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that disaster and emergency management teams have been deployed and are beginning assessments to determine the extent of the damage and any casualties.

Further updates are expected as response efforts continue across the affected areas.


