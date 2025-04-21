Trump Admin Signals Cut To Haiti Aid As Country Teeters On Brink Of Collapse

The Trump administration signaled willingness to cut aid to Haiti as the country teeters in the brink of collapse, with gangs attempting to overthrow the provisional government and controlling most of the capital.

"America cannot continue shouldering such a significant burden," said Dorothy Camille Shea, interim chargé d'affaires at the U.S. mission at the UN.

Shea then requested other countries to increase their support for the Caribbean country, going through a deep crisis that has no perspective of improving.

Maria Isabel Salvador, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' special representative in Haiti, told the Security Council that the situation on the ground is increasingly critical as gangs move onto the few areas in Port-au-Prince that are not under their control.

"We are approaching a point of no return. As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing skepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs," Salvador said.

"Without timely, decisive and concrete international assistance, the security situation in Haiti may not change... Haiti could face total chaos and any delay in your support could be a direct cause of such stark deterioration," she added.

The warning comes days after reports that a coalition of gangs led by Viv Ansamn are planning coordinated attacks across multiple regions. Concerns are also growing about the safety of strategic infrastructure. Local authorities have issued warnings about potential attacks on Hinche and the Péligre dam, the country's main source of electricity, the Miami Herald reported.

Haitian police, outgunned and outnumbered, have struggled to contain the armed groups, while a Kenya-led international police deployment has faced delays and logistical challenges.

In this context, the country's transitional presidential council has begun enlisting members of a paramilitary group that sought to stage a coup to assist security forces.

