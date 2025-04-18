U.S.

Belize Plane Hijacking Ends In Fatal Shooting: Former US Teacher Identified As Attacker

By
cockpit
This is a representational image of a cockpit. MICHAELA STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A mid-air hijacking attempt ended in tragedy this week when a man identified as a former U.S. teacher stabbed multiple people aboard a domestic flight in Belize. He was later shot dead by a fellow passenger during the plane's emergency landing near Belize City.

According to Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams, the suspect, identified as Taylor, stabbed the pilot and two passengers as the plane circled the skies between northern Belize and the capital, dangerously low on fuel.

One of the passengers, who was legally carrying a firearm, managed to shoot Taylor as the aircraft made an emergency landing just outside Belize City.

Both the gunshot victim and Taylor were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Taylor later died from his injuries.

Authorities are now grappling with questions about how Taylor managed to board the small aircraft with a knife. Commissioner Williams acknowledged the lack of comprehensive security screening at many of the country's smaller regional airstrips, a potential vulnerability in national aviation safety.

The flight was originally scheduled for a short route from Corozal, near the Mexican border, to the popular island destination of San Pedro. Taylor had reportedly been denied entry into Belize over the weekend, and police are investigating how he made his way to Corozal and ultimately onto the flight.

Belizean officials have requested assistance from the U.S. Embassy in investigating the attack. Luke Martin, public affairs officer for the embassy, stated that they currently have no confirmed information about Taylor's background or motive.

Airport authorities confirmed that Taylor was a U.S. citizen and had previously worked as a teacher. He was also listed online as a former football coach at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri. However, a school representative told Reuters that Taylor is not currently employed there.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
