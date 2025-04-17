Missing Woman Declared Dead After Police Found A Body Is Still Alive

A New York family was stunned to learn that their sister, declared dead in early 2024, is actually alive and living in Detroit.

Shanice Crews was reported missing in July 2021 after suddenly cutting off contact and leaving behind her two children, according to WROC. For nearly three years, her family searched for answers.

In April 2024, Rochester police told her family that Crews had died from a drug overdose, citing dental records to confirm her identity. A funeral and cremation was held for their loved one, who they believed to be dead until a stranger in Detroit contacted the family in November with proof that Crews was alive.

DNA testing later confirmed the remains were not Crews'. The family had unknowingly cremated a stranger and mixed the ashes with those of their late mother. They are now pursuing legal action against Monroe County officials.

As the family grieves the trauma of a wrongful death notification, they are also wrestling with the reality that Crews, though alive, remains estranged. Her whereabouts and reasons for vanishing remain unclear.

Originally published on Latin Times