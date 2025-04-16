Entertainment

Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp Back Together After Split Sparked By His Offensive Remarks

By
Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Back Together After Split Sparked
Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are giving love another try, just two months after their public breakup.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a night out with his 30-year-old girlfriend in Malibu on Monday, April 14, sparking buzz that the couple is back together.

According to DailyMail, Foxx and Huckstepp were seen leaving the popular celebrity hotspot Nobu—coincidentally, the same restaurant where they first debuted their relationship in August 2023.

While they left separately, they shared a light-hearted moment as Foxx showed her something that made her laugh.

The sighting comes after their January breakup, which followed Foxx's controversial comments during his Netflix comedy special "What Had Happened Was...." In the special, he jokingly declared he was "done with white girls," sparking criticism and speculation about its impact on his relationship with Huckstepp.

In the special, Foxx sang, "No more white girls," and added, "I'm back on the Black side of town!" Though the remarks drew laughs, many questioned whether the comedian was serious. Soon after, multiple sources confirmed Foxx and Huckstepp had parted ways.

Jamie Foxx Rekindles Romance After Stroke Recovery

Huckstepp had been a steady presence in Foxx's life following his near-fatal stroke in April 2023, which left him in a coma for 20 days.

She was reportedly by his side during his recovery, even visiting him on set during projects like his BetMGM commercial shoot, People said.

Despite their split earlier this year, signs of a reunion had been building. Huckstepp attended the taping of Foxx's Netflix special in October and later joined him on a romantic getaway to Mexico. Their reappearance together at Nobu now appears to confirm their rekindled romance.

Foxx, who previously dated actress Katie Holmes for six years, has largely kept his relationships out of the public eye. Still, his relationship with Huckstepp has drawn attention, especially due to the timing of his recent health challenges and career comeback.

The "Back In Action" star—who appears in the new Netflix film alongside Cameron Diaz—has said he's focused on recovery and family.

He recently credited his daughter Anelise with helping save his life during his stroke recovery by playing guitar at his bedside, calling her his "spiritual defibrillator."

Originally published on Enstarz

