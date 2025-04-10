Soccer Player Dies After Scary Collision With Opponent Goalkeeper Mid-Game

Real Titan NC's Helar Gonzales Altamirano lost his life after a horrific on-field collision in a Copa Peru encounter. He was only 21.

The death occurred in the 70th minute of the closely fought game between Real Titan NC and Defensor Nueva Cajamarca. While fiercely pressing in the attacking area, the 21-year-old midfielder jumped to contest for a ball when he inadvertently collided with the visiting goalkeeper, who sprang at full strength.

The collision left the young player dropping him to the ground unconscious.

Instant Reaction as Players Respond to the Dramatic Collision

The tragedy triggered a highly charged reaction from the crowd. Everything happened in the blink of an eye. According to Metro, players from both sides rushed to circle Altamirano, gesturing wildly for medical assistance.

In a matter of minutes, he was put on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Moyobamba, a northern Peruvian city.

#URGENTE: Tragedia en la Copa Perú. Tras permanecer internado varios días en un hospital de Moyobamba, perdió la vida Helar Gonzales Altamirano, jugador del equipo Real Titan Nc. Esto después de chocar con el arquero de Defensor Nueva Cajamarca durante un partido por la Copa Perú pic.twitter.com/PTy3k0Nzvg — Noticias 360 Perú (@Noticias360Peru) April 9, 2025

Altamirano died two days later despite intensive care. Real Titan NC confirmed the sad news in a statement released Thursday.

"Rest in peace, friend. We will remember you for your love of football and your family. You leave us with great pain," the team told the outlet. "Great strength to your family at this difficult time. They are not alone because Titan is with them, and the football family is with them."

What is Altamirano's Cause of Death?

According to TMZ Sports, Altamirano's brother, Eliceo, disclosed to local media that the cause of death was a ruptured artery in Helar's head due to blunt force trauma from impact when the two cars collided. The report joins an escalating discussion about player safety and emergency medical attention in lower-division football games.

A Father's Grief and a Dream Unfulfilled

In an emotional tribute, Jose Gonzales, Helar's father, thanked the football club for the solidarity and remembered his son as a keen lover of the game.

Gonzales said that Helar's dream is to be a great footballer. He initially thought that another player was involved in the collision, only to find out later that it was his son.

"I wanted to go onto the pitch to be nearer my son when I realized it was him, but they wouldn't let me, and I didn't see him until we got to the hospital when he was already critical," Gonzales said.

Altamirano's funeral will be held on Friday.

Five months ago, an unexpected tragedy also happened in Peru. SportsWorld News reported at that time that a lightning strike killed one player and injured four others at Chilca's Coto Coto Stadium.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com