Man Wanted For Sexually Abusing Corpse On NYC Subway Train, Police Say

People wait for a train in a subway station June 18, 2003 in New York City.

Police are searching for a man accused of committing a disturbing act aboard a New York City subway train in Lower Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, the suspect is wanted for sexual misconduct after allegedly engaging in a sex act with the corpse of a homeless man on a southbound R train. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near the Whitehall Street subway station.

Investigators believe the suspect did not know the victim. The deceased individual is thought to have died of natural causes before the alleged crime, police said.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded jacket over a yellow hoodie, jeans, red and white sneakers, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

