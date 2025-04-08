iOS 19 Leak: New Icons, Glass-Like Effects, Throwback Camera Feature For iPhone 17 Pro

Tech insider Jon Prosser has leaked the new mock-ups for iPhone 17 Pro, focused on the iOS 19. According to him, Apple is currently preparing to bring a visual redesign for the new iOS, along with functionality tweaks.

If accurate, iOS 19 could be the most dramatic UI redesign for iPhone users in years, mashing up bits of visionOS and watchOS while enhancing user interaction and visuals.

iOS 19 Leaks Reveal Rounded Icons and Glass-Inspired UI

As reported by Phone Arena, Apple is heading toward a new shape of app icons—neither a complete circle as in watchOS, but noticeably more rounded than existing iOS icons.

Alongside deeper shadows, light shimmering effects, and transparent UI elements, the OS creates a feeling of "glass-like depth" throughout its menus.

Prosser's clip shows revamped design features including:

Rounded edges for word suggestion boxes

Floating UI bars within the App Store

A repositioned search field in the Messages app

Rounded highlights around the FaceTime and Share Screen icons

Slight shimmering visual effects as the screen slides—augmenting interactivity

Though these might look like cosmetic changes only, they indicate Apple's ongoing evolution towards more immersive experiences and visually engaging software, especially before the release of more spatial computers.

iOS 19's Messages App Adopting a Less Cluttered, VisionOS-Inspired Aesthetic

The Messages app received one of the largest design revamps. Taking a cue from visionOS, the app now includes rounded menu items, transparent camera controls, and a neater overall look. The idea is to make a lighter, more intuitive experience without sacrificing functionality.

In this latest build, the search bar in Messages moves to the bottom, following changes seen in Safari and other Apple apps that enhance thumb-reach usability.

Iconic Camera Feature Returns: Dual Video Recording

Other than looks, Prosser mentions one functional upgrade to look for in the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: dual video recording from the front-facing and rear-facing cameras simultaneously.

While Samsung first introduced this feature in 2013 with the Galaxy S4, Apple appears set to reintroduce it in its own high-end phones, making vloggers and content creators' new plaything.

When Will Apple Confirm It?

The official reveal of iOS 19 is expected at WWDC 2025 in June, where Apple will showcase its full vision for the iPhone's future. Until then, we'll have to rely on leaked videos, mock-ups, and insider scoops.

But if Prosser's sources are legit, expect a sleek new iOS interface, revamped app icons, and a retro-inspired camera tool that might just steal the show.

Originally published on Tech Times