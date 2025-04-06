U.S. Politics

Marco Rubio Says Trump Admin Took 'Decisive Action' Against 'Network Of Money Launderers'

By
Marco Rubio disclosed alleged money launderers associated with the Sinaloa Cartel.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed the Trump administration took "decisive action against a network of money launderers" who were allegedly working for the Sinaloa Cartel.

"By cutting off financial flows to the cartel, these sanctions will safeguard the U.S. financial system, weaken the cartel's ability to get deadly drugs into the U.S., and protect American lives," Rubio wrote in an X post shared Saturday.

Last week, five alleged Sinaloa Cartel money launderers were charged with multiple drug trafficking and money laundering offenses. The IRS disclosed that money laundering investigations have yielded charges against 51 defendants and forfeited more than $4.1 million as well as 1,304 kilograms of methamphetamine, 34 kilograms of heroin, 11 kilograms of cocaine and 14 kilograms of fentanyl.

The Sinaloa Cartel, which is based in Mexico, is one of the most powerful and influential drug trafficking organizations in the world. It is known for its extensive operations in the production, smuggling, and distribution of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, across global markets.

