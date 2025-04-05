Entertainment

Pow Wow Dead At 64: Soul Sonic Force's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

By
Pow Wow

Pow Wow, a foundational member of the influential hip-hop group Soul Sonic Force, has passed away at the age of 64 after a prolonged illness.

As per AllHipHop, his death was confirmed by fellow group member Mr. Biggs and veteran promoter/producer Van Silk.

Pow Wow was born in the early '80s as hip-hop was taking root, a bedrock building block of the genre through his work on the 1982 classic "Planet Rock." The song, which featured a sample from Kraftwerk's "Trans-Europe Express," is often credited with birthing electro-funk and played a pivotal role in the development of dance music and EDM.

"Respect and condolences to the family of our Hip Hop brother Pow Wow from the legendary group Soul Sonic Force," Silk said. "From the beginning of this culture, Pow Wow helped revolutionize Hip-Hop with 'Planet Rock.' My relationship with Pow Wow was like that of a little brother. You will be missed and remembered."

Cholly Rock, another original member of the Soul Sonic Force and one of the first 11 Zulu Kings, reflected on his friendship with Pow Wow. "If I could say anything to him right now it would be, I love you brother. You're not suffering anymore," Cholly said. Pow Wow had struggled with emphysema and complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).


Pow Wow's Legacy

As a key figure in the hip-hop community, Pow Wow's legacy extends beyond music; he was also involved in promoting peace, unity, and social awareness through the Universal Zulu Nation.

There is no question Pow Wow and Soul Sonic Force made a huge imprint on hip hop culture."Planet Rock" not only laid the groundwork for various music movements but also inspired generations of artists, solidifying hip-hop as a global cultural force.

Pow Wow's death raises concerns about the health care and support available for aging hip-hop legends. There have been many comments about the rising tide of artists dying in their 50s and 60s from diseases. Organizations like the Paid in Full Foundation and Hip Hop Alliance are working to address these challenges.

Details of a memorial for Pow Wow has yet to be confirmed.

Originally published on Music Times

