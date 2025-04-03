Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico reported new measles cases this week, with the outbreak expanding into central Texas for the first time since the surge began.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of cases nationwide in 2025 has already surpassed the total reported in all of 2024.

The CDC defines a measles outbreak as three or more connected cases. States currently experiencing active outbreaks include New Mexico, Kansas, Ohio, and Oklahoma. Since February, two unvaccinated individuals have died from measles-related causes.

Public health experts have warned that the virus may continue to spread throughout vulnerable communities with low vaccination rates. The World Health Organization reported last week that recent cases in Mexico have been genetically linked to the outbreak in Texas.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus transmitted through breathing, coughing, or sneezing. Though it was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, it remains a risk in areas with declining vaccine coverage.

Texas and New Mexico

Texas health officials reported 22 new measles cases since Friday, bringing the total to 422 across 19 counties. Most cases remain concentrated in West Texas, though Erath and Brown counties in central Texas have now confirmed their first infections. Forty-two people have been hospitalized statewide since the outbreak began.

New Mexico confirmed four new cases Tuesday, raising its total to 48. Health officials said the state's outbreak is genetically linked to Texas. Most cases are in Lea County, with two additional cases in Eddy County. Two hospitalizations have been reported. A school-age child died of measles in Texas in late February, while New Mexico recorded its first adult measles-related death on March 6.

Kansas

Kansas has identified 24 cases across six southwestern counties. Kiowa and Stevens counties have six cases each, while Grant, Morton, Haskell, and Gray counties have five or fewer. The state's first case, reported March 13 in Stevens County, was genetically linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks, though officials have not confirmed the exact source of exposure.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma recorded one new measles case on Tuesday, bringing its total to eight confirmed and two probable cases. The first two probable cases were "associated" with the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks, according to the state health department. Confirmed exposures have occurred in Tulsa and Rogers counties.

Ohio

Ohio reported a new case Thursday in Allen County, located in the west-central region of the state. Ashtabula County in northeast Ohio saw 10 cases last week, with the first involving an unvaccinated adult who had contact with an international traveler.

Knox County officials confirmed two additional measles cases in international visitors, bringing the total among non-residents to three. These cases are not included in Ohio's official count. In 2022, a measles outbreak in central Ohio sickened 85 people.

Nationwide Scope

Measles cases have also been confirmed in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

The CDC noted five active clusters of measles outbreaks in the U.S. as of Friday. Typically, outbreaks originate from someone who was infected abroad, then spread within communities where vaccine coverage is insufficient.

In 2019, the U.S. came close to losing its measles elimination status after reporting 1,274 cases. Health officials warn that without improved vaccination rates, 2025 could see similar trends.