Doja Cat Reacts To Viral Claim That Rapper Isn't 'Black Enough' For Hip Hop

Doja Cat's race is being brought up in conversation when it comes to her Hip-Hop credibility.

In a viral clip from Apple Music's "Rap Life Review," the hosts of the show debated Doja's place in Hip-Hop. One of the hosts of the show, Eddie, noted that Doja "raps well" but also shared that "she's not hip-hop."

Other host, Ebro Darden, cites previous incidents of Doja Cat not being Hip-Hop such as wearing a T-shirt with comedian Sam Hyde on it. Hyde is often associated with neo-Nazi groups.

"She ain't Black enough? She too lightskin?" he went on to question.

"You can say that. I didn't say that," Eddie shared with a smile.

them saying this about doja is so unprofessional especially on a platform like @AppleMusic 🫤 pic.twitter.com/JTUef9TNaW — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) April 2, 2025

Doja has since responded to the comments in a post to her X account.

"I don't want to stand up for myself in regards to all of these lies being told because to be honest I don't think it will make a difference. Maybe I'm wrong and maybe it would. Ive just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment. If you watch the 'news' and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I'm enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else's problem but mine," she shared in the since-deleted post, according to AllHipHop.

The rapper and singer previously teased new music before Darden's comments were made. Last month, Doja posted a picture of the bottom part of her legs with her feet in high heels. They are set against a dark background and the only information given about the picture was the "🥀" emoji.

She has been busy working on new music and in late 2024, she shared a post to her Instagram Stories that seemingly revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, reportedly titled 'Vie.'

Doja Cat shares the song titles from her upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/XH9eK3HOH9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2024

