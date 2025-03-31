Musk Slammed For Labeling Heckler Who Interrupted Him As An 'Operative'

Billionaire Tesla CEO and MAGA ally Elon Musk is being lambasted by social media users after he accused an audience member who heckled him of being an "operative" affiliated with investor George Soros.

Musk held a rally in Wisconsin on Sunday, less than a week before the Wisconsin Supreme Court elections, advocating for the Republican candidate, Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. Musk stated that it is "very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud."

During the event, Musk was interrupted by a heckler whom he promptly accused of being a paid operative.

"It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience! Give my regards to George. Say hi to George for me," Musk responded.

Musk responds to being heckled: it was inevitable at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George. Say hi to George for me. pic.twitter.com/2sGiaDfwTm — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to ridicule Musk for the allegation as he failed to provide any evidence to support it.

"The irony is that you're the [bogeyman] that you claim Soros to be," wrote one user.

The irony is that you’re the boogeyman that you claim Soros to be. 😭 — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) March 31, 2025

"Does anyone else see the irony that he claims Soros pays everyone to oppose him all the while he is literally bribing people to come to his rally's?" another user said, referring to Musk's promise to randomly select two Wisconsin voters pay $1 million each to.

Does anyone else see the irony that he claims Soros pays everyone to oppose him all the while he is literally bribing people to come to his rally’s? — Brian Zero Fs (@BrianZeroFs) March 31, 2025

"I promise people hate you for free," another user wrote.

I promise people hate you for free https://t.co/XnS4vlTCqw — Sadé Lindsay (@SadeLindsay_) March 31, 2025

"Elon is illegally cutting $1 million checks to people because he's actually convinced himself that George Soros has been doing that. He can't conceive of the idea that anyone would organically disagree with him about anything," one user said.

Elon is illegally cutting $1 million checks to people because he's actually convinced himself that George Soros has been doing that. He can't conceive of the idea that anyone would organically disagree with him about anything. — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) March 31, 2025

Many users pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of Musk accusing Soros, a fellow billionaire, of paying people to disrupt his events and sway opinion in favor of the Democratic Party when Musk himself recently brought back his lotteries for voters ahead of Wisconsin's Supreme Court election, awarding two Wisconsin voters $1 million each on Sunday.

Soros got nothing on him, musk is literally the richest man alive paying people for votes in the open. — Victorious 🇪🇺🇲🇩🇷🇴🇺🇦🇳🇿🇨🇦🇬🇧✌️ (@punclizme) March 31, 2025

This idiot thinks every one out there is paid for



Just like he gets people to gather only for giant bribes and lottery incentives



He cannot understand that people actually do what they feel out of principles



🤣🤣🤣🇨🇦 — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) March 31, 2025

At the event, Musk continued to bring up how the state's Supreme Court would likely hear cases on redistricting, and that a liberal majority could give Democrats a chance at winning seats in the House of Representatives.

"And if the [Wisconsin] Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side," Musk said. "Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done, for you the American people."

The Wisconsin election is set to take place Tuesday.

