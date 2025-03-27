U.S. International Relations

US Drops Bounties On Top Afghan Taliban Officials

By AFP news
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani AFP

The United States has removed multimillion-dollar bounties on leaders of Afghanistan's feared Haqqani militant network, including the current Taliban interior minister, the State Department and the Taliban government said.

The Haqqani network was responsible for some of the deadliest attacks during the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

The men remain on Washington's list of "specially designated global terrorists" but the bounty price has been scrapped.

Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani told AFP that Washington had "cancelled rewards" for Sirajuddin Haqqani -- who also heads the Haqqani network -- as well as other key leaders, Abdul Aziz Haqqani and Yahya Haqqani.

Sirajuddin Haqqani had long been one of Washington's most important targets, with a $10 million bounty on his head.

The US State Department said that "the three persons named remain designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), and the Haqqani Network remains designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a SDGT".

But while the wanted page remains active, the bounty on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) website has been removed.

"It is the policy of the United States to consistently review and refine Rewards for Justice reward offers," a State Department spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday.

The bounty cancellation came days after the first visit by US officials to Afghanistan since President Donald Trump returned to office, and the announcement afterwards of the release of a US citizen by Taliban authorities.

US-based Afghan political analyst Abdul Wahed Faqiri told AFP that the bounty removal is likely "largely symbolic" but a way for the United States to "give credit to Sirajuddin Haqqani", seen as an emerging more moderate "alternative".

Media reports talk of increasing tensions between the "pragmatic" Haqqani figures and a more hardline circle around Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who vie for influence within the government.

Despite the US bounty and international travel bans, Sirajuddin Haqqani has travelled outside Afghanistan multiple times since the Taliban government swept back to power in 2021.

The government in Kabul is not recognised by any country and has expressed hopes for "a new chapter" with Trump's administration.

Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban during his first term in office, that paved the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and their return to power.

Tags
Us, Taliban, Afghan
Most Read
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing

Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing

An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden
SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Vast crowds have hit the streets daily since the March 19 move against Istanbul's popular opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
Turkish Court Jails 7 Journalists After Anti-Erdogan Protests
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers The Question 'What Makes A Location Ideal To Build A Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate