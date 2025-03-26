Entertainment

Ben Affleck Clears Up FBI Visit to His Home: 'They Had No Idea It Was My House'

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Ben Affleck didn't expect to come home to headlines claiming the FBI had shown up at his house—but that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Speaking to GQ in an interview published March 25, the actor recalled the bizarre misunderstanding.

"As it turns out, the FBI did, in fact, visit my house. But this is pretty revealing, right?" Affleck said. "So I come home and I see there's a story with sources that say, 'Hey, the FBI was at your house.' I'm like, 'Well, this is strange.'"

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Ben Affleck is seen on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Unsettled by the news, Affleck did what many might do—he reached out to the agency himself. "I call them and say, 'Hey, FBI, were you at my house? Do you want to talk to me?' 'Oh, we don't know.' I get transferred along," he explained. "Finally, somebody who is actually responsible for what was happening was like, 'Oh, we had no idea that was your house.'"

According to Affleck, the confusion stemmed from a separate investigation happening in his neighborhood. "There was a break-in of a federal official's home in that area. So, the FBI went around and whoever lived there, the FBI rang their bell," he said. "But because there are photographers sitting outside and these guys have their FBI jackets on, then it's: The FBI has visited your house."

Ben Affleck attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

The situation gained even more attention after TMZ reported on January 12 that the visit was linked to a drone incident. Affleck debunked that theory in the GQ piece. "Whoever wrote the story made up something about how it was related to an investigation about a drone that I guess did crash into one of the helicopters two or three miles up Mandeville Canyon," he said. "Turns out, no, it wasn't about that."

At the time, the FBI confirmed that Affleck was not under investigation. The agency stated its presence was due to general drone-related activity in the area.

Originally published on Enstarz

