World

Dozens Of Fires Rage In Southern Chile

By AFP news
The regions of Nuble, Biobio, Araucania and Los Rios were affected by the fires
The regions of Nuble, Biobio, Araucania and Los Rios were affected by the fires AFP

Dozens of fires fueled by strong winds raged across southern Chile Monday, destroying thousands of hectares of forest and farmland and damaging several homes, according to authorities.

"We are facing a very complex situation and all material resources as well as all brigades have been mobilized to combat these fires," Interior Minister Alvaro Elizalde told reporters in Santiago.

The regions of Nuble, Biobio, Araucania and Los Rios were affected by the fires, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Authorities have not reported deaths or injuries.

"I have asked that the entire government be mobilized... and that we stand with the affected people and their families," President Gabriel Boric said at an event in Punta Arenas.

He said about 100 people had to be given temporary housing as firefighters battled 27 different blazes.

The forest service and the National Disaster Prevention Service (Senapred) reported more than 4,000 hectares going up in flames.

In recent years, Chile has been hit by massive fires during the southern summer, affecting both forested and urban areas.

In February 2024, several fires developed simultaneously around the city of Vina del Mar, northwest of Santiago, causing 137 deaths and razing entire neighborhoods in Chile's deadliest inferno in recent history.

Tags
Chile, Wildfire
Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
US unemployment is low but experts warn highly-skilled federal workers returning to the labor market may have trouble finding new jobs
Trump And Musk's Federal Overhaul Could Open Doors For Foreign Espionage, Experts Warn
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers The Question 'What Makes A Location Ideal To Build A Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate