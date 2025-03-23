UN To Address North Korea's Troop Support For Russia In Ukraine War

The UN Human Rights Council is expected to address concerns regarding North Korea's involvement in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, particularly focusing on the country's troop dispatch to Russia.

Documents released on Sunday show that Poland and Australia submitted the draft resolution, which the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights unveiled on Thursday.

The draft urges North Korea to "refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders and elsewhere, particularly where it would exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations, and destabilize international security."

While previous resolutions have emphasized the need for Pyongyang to exercise restraint in the use of force, this year's draft explicitly underscores concerns over the potential global security impact of North Korea's actions.

The resolution is set to be adopted during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, scheduled for April 2-4, following deliberations among member states. South Korea has co-sponsored the resolution for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of the country's latest anti-aircraft missile system, as Russia's security chief arrived in Pyongyang for talks. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the test proved that the new weapons are "highly reliable" and that the country's combat response was "advantageous."

The missile test took place just a day after South Korea concluded its annual joint military exercises with the United States, which North Korea condemned as a "rehearsal of war of aggression."

KCNA reported that the test, conducted by North Korea's Missile Administration, was meant to examine the performance of a new weapon system whose production has already begun. The report did not specify the test's location, but it mentioned that Kim was joined by members of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the test, stating that it demonstrated the army's readiness to be equipped with a new major defense weapon system. Photos released by KCNA showed a missile soaring into the sky with a midair explosion, with images of Kim observing the test and smiling.

Experts have speculated that Russia may be assisting North Korea in developing the anti-aircraft missile system, particularly in light of the strengthening security ties between the two countries.

Shin Seung-ki, head of research on North Korea's military at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, said that due to "strengthening of cooperation" between Russia and North Korea, it is "highly likely" that Moscow provided Pyongyang with the necessary support to develop the new weapons.

Ahn Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher, suggested that the latest launch might involve testing weapons for export to Russia for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang for talks with Kim and other officials, signaling a further deepening of ties between the two countries. Earlier in the month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also visited Pyongyang, meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Last year, South Korea's national security adviser revealed that Russia had provided North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles and air defense equipment in exchange for sending troops to Russia to support its military operations in Ukraine. Analysts estimate that more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia to assist in its fight against Ukraine.