Trump Denies Reports Musk To Receive 'Top Secret' China Briefing

By AFP news
Democrats have chided President Donald Trump for handing administration policy to Elon Musk, despite him heading companies with government contracts worth billions
US President Donald Trump denied media reports on Friday that his billionaire ally Elon Musk would receive a "top-secret briefing" on Washington's strategy in a potential war with China.

The reports, first published by The New York Times, fanned concerns about the SpaceX and Tesla chief's influence in the White House as an unelected tycoon who has become Trump's closest advisor.

According to the Times, Musk was set to receive a briefing Friday on US military plans in case of a war with China, including maritime tactics and targeting plans. The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post also reported on the apparent briefing.

Trump, who often brands media reports he dislikes as "fake news," refuted claims that China would be on the agenda.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed," he posted on his Truth Social platform, calling the story "completely untrue."

He later added: "The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE... And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!"

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Musk would visit the Pentagon on Friday but said the "informal meeting" would focus on innovation and efficiencies, not "top secret China war plans."

Tensions have soared between Washington and Beijing as the world's two largest economies impose a slew of tariffs on each other's imports.

Democrats have meanwhile blasted Trump for handing administration policy to Musk, the president's cost cutter-in-chief, despite him undergoing no background checks and heading companies with government contracts worth billions.

Musk joined the chorus of criticism of the Times, labeling it "pure propaganda" on his social media platform X.

In a separate post replying to Hegseth, he said Friday's meeting would not be his first visit to the US Defense Department.

"I've been to the Pentagon many times over many years. Not my first time in the building," he wrote.

