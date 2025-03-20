U.S. Immigration

Trump Administration Confirms 'Ongoing Talks' To Share Immigrant Tax Data With ICE

By
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
Latin Times

The Trump administration confirmed in federal court that there are "ongoing discussions" between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about sharing taxpayer data that could potentially be used to deport undocumented immigrants.

The disclosure took pace at a hearing in which two immigrant rights organizations sought to block the IRS from sharing noncitizen taxpayer records with ICE. There, Department of Justice attorney Andrew Weisberg stated that "there are ongoing conversations... about the exchange of information" between the IRS and DHS, although no action has been taken, as CNN reports.

The hearing itself resulted in U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruling that the plaintiffs, Centro De Trabajadores Unidos and Immigrant Solidarity DuPage, had not sufficiently demonstrated that the IRS was poised to unlawfully disclose taxpayer information to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"The government has represented to the court that it will comply with the law," Friedrich said, adding that she would "presume" the IRS will uphold its legal obligations, as CNN reports.

The lawsuit, filed in early March, alleges that DHS directed the IRS to turn over the addresses of roughly 700,000 immigrants it is seeking to deport as part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to crack down on unauthorized immigration.

Plaintiffs' attorney Nandan M. Joshi, of the Public Citizen Litigation Group, argued that any potential data transfer threatens the long-standing "firewall" between tax authorities and immigration enforcement, as Tampa Free Press reports.

While the complaint states that "the administration has incorrectly characterized all individuals not authorized to remain in the U.S. as criminals," the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) countered in court filings that the IRS has not received any such requests from President Donald Trump or the White House, nor has it released any tax information to DHS.

The Department of Homeland Security had previously tried to enlist IRS agents in its broad immigration crackdown, asking for agents to audit companies that might be hiring immigrants in the country without legal permission, according to a copy of a memo viewed by The New York Times.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
IRS, Department of Homeland Security, Immigration, Undocumented immigrants

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Latea Hentz
Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police
Houthi
Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile As US Intensifies Strikes In Yemen
Tens of thousands of federal employees have been fired since Donald Trump re-took the White House
Trump Admin Reinstating 25,000 Fired Federal Workers – Which Agencies Are Bringing Them Back?
Editor's Pick
Sunita Williams
Politics

Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Protesters at Columbia University demand the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil
Education

Trump Treatment Of Columbia Puts US Universities On Edge

A Death Row inmate in Louisiana has appealed to the US Supreme Court to halt his execution by nitrogen gas on the grounds he would not be able to practice his religion -- via Buddhist meditative breathing -- as his life is taken
Crime & Justice

US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week

Maximo Napa was shocked but in good physical condition after being rescued, an official with Peru's navy said
World

Peruvian Fisherman Saved After Three Months Stranded At Sea