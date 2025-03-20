Zelensky Says Discussed With Trump US Idea Of Owning Occupied Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that he and US counterpart Donald Trump had discussed possible US ownership of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

His comments to reporters came after Trump told Zelensky on Wednesday that the United States could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion.

"We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation," Zelensky, who was on an official visit to Finland, said during an online briefing, referring to the plant in Zaporizhzhia.

The power station, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces early in their invasion launched in February 2022 and since has been a flashpoint of concerns over a possible nuclear incident.

Zelensky said that it could take more than two years for the plant to be made operational again, and that its generation capacity was needed by both Ukrainians and Europe.

"Do we need it? For people, yes, and for Europe, too. To join the European electronic network -- absolutely. We can do all this," he said.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sought a speedy resolution to the more than three years of brutal fighting between Russia's invading force and the Ukrainians.

Zelensky last week backed a US-led proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, but the Kremlin refused and instead proposed a halt on strikes on energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters from Finland that Putin was unlikely to agree to any ceasefire as long as Ukraine's troops were still fighting for control of Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched an audacious but struggling offensive last year.

"He does not want a ceasefire while our troops are on the territory of the Kursk region," Zelensky said.

Russian forces have been making steady gains in the Kursk region for weeks, thwarting what Kyiv hoped would be a bargaining chip in talks with Moscow.

The Trump administration's speedy engagement with Russian officials, a sharp departure from the previous administration's approach, has raised fears in Ukraine that it could be forced to make unpopular concessions, like ceding territory to Russia.

But Zelensky told reporters that Trump had not mounted any pressure on Kyiv to capitulate to the Kremlin demands.

"I want to be frank, very frank. Today I did not feel any pressure from Trump, there was none. And this is a fact. You know that I am an open person. If it was, I would have told you frankly," he said.

His comments come just weeks after a shocking standoff between the two leaders in the White House which ended in the Ukrainian delegation, including Zelensky, leaving ahead of schedule.

During the briefing with reporters, Zelensky said that he spoke with Emmanuel Macron on a daily basis, after the French leader called him unexpectedly during the press conference.

"Yes, I have just spoken to President Macron, to Emmanuel," Zelensky said after receiving a telephone call during the briefing. "We often talk a lot. Once a day. After our conversation, I will call him back."

Zelensky also announced that he would visit France next week, without elaborating.

The Ukrainian leader has urged his Western allies to step up aid even in the event of a ceasefire, and announced on Wednesday that his country had recently received "several" more F-16 fighter jets.

"I'm not going to tell you how many," Zelensky told reporters, without saying which country delivered them. Ukraine received its first deliveries of the US-made aircraft last year.