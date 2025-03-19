Business

Global Music Business Raked In $29.6 Bn In 2024: Report

By AFP news
The biggest artist in the world was -- once again -- Taylor Swift
The biggest artist in the world was -- once again -- Taylor Swift AFP

The global music industry raked in a record $29.6 billion last year as online streaming propelled revenues to their highest level since records began in the 1990s, new figures showed on Wednesday.

Industry bigwigs at the launch of the annual IFPI report in London said paid streaming models were driving profits, but voiced concerns over the rise of generative AI.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents global record companies, also confirmed that Taylor Swift had topped their list of the most listened-to artists in 2024.

But the report said the world's biggest singles last year were "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, with 2.11 billion streams, followed by Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" (1.79 billion streams) and "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims (1.7 billion streams).

The music industry grew for the tenth consecutive year with revenues up 4.8 percent, the report said. Streaming now accounts for more than two-thirds (69 percent) of global revenues, or $20.4 billion.

Revenues from physical formats dropped by 3.1 percent in 2024, following a 14.5 percent increase in 2023.

But vinyl revenues were up 4.6 percent in 2024, the 18th consecutive year of growth.

The biggest music markets remained the United States, Japan and Britain, while the fastest-growing regions were the Middle East and North Africa (up 22.8 percent), Sub-Saharan Africa (up 22.6 percent) and Latin America (up 22.5 percent).

At the launch event, representatives from the music industry voiced concerns over the use of generative AI.

IFPI boss Victoria Oakley said the technology was 'ingesting' copyrighted music to train models without permission.

AI represented an opportunity for the industry, but also a "huge challenge ahead," she said, calling it "a very real and present threat to human artistry."

US singer Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was 2024's second biggest single
US singer Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was 2024's second biggest single AFP
Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Trump Calls Biden's Pardons For Jan. 6 Committee 'Void, Vacant' Over Autopen Usage
Nicholas Betancourt
Florida Minister Kills Mother, Injures Three Children In Crash Hours After DUI Jail Release: Police
US-Japan
Japan To Deploy Long-Range Missiles, Capable Of Targeting North Korea, China
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond