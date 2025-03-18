FDA Issues Stark Warning: Popular Party Drug Linked To Deadly Risks

A popular party drug among youngsters known for its quick, euphoric high is drawing serious warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cautions that misuse can lead to life-threatening consequences.

The officials warn that nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, can have severe adverse events, including loss of consciousness and death.

Originally intended as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and other culinary uses, nitrous oxide has recently gained popularity among young people as a recreational drug. Now sold in colorful packaging and flavored varieties at gas stations, vape shops, and online, its misuse poses serious health risks.

When inhaled, it can cause dangerously low blood pressure, leading to loss of consciousness and potential injuries. The FDA's latest warning comes in response to a sharp rise in reported adverse events linked to nitrous oxide inhalation.

"Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents can lead to serious adverse health events, including death," the FDA stated in a news release.

When a person inhales the gas, they may feel a brief, euphoric high, but it quickly turns into a dangerous medical emergency. Inhaling nitrous oxide deprives the brain of oxygen, leading to dizziness, numbness, and loss of coordination. As the gas takes effect, users may experience tingling sensations, palpitations, difficulty walking, confusion, or even hallucinations.

Inhalation can also result in a range of symptoms and serious health issues, including abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, blood clots, frostbite, headaches, impaired bowel and bladder function, and vitamin B12 deficiency. It may also cause lightheadedness, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, paralysis, and psychiatric disturbances such as delusions, hallucinations, paranoia, and depression. In severe cases, it can be fatal.

For some individuals who regularly inhale nitrous oxide, this habit can lead to prolonged neurological effects, including spinal cord or brain damage, even after stopping use.

"Contact your health care providers if you have recently used these products and are concerned about your health," the FDA cautioned.

In the U.S., there are no federal restrictions on who can purchase nitrous oxide, making it widely accessible to the public. Some states have implemented minimum age requirements to curb recreational use, typically restricting sales to individuals 18 and older.

