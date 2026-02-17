Iranian Supreme Leader Threatens Trump On Day Of Key Negotiations: 'Can Send That Warship To The Bottom Of The Sea'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. as key negotiations between the countries begin in Geneva on Tuesday.

In a series of social media publications, Khamenei sent direct messages to Trump. "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again," one of them says.

Another publication addresses the armada that is either on its way or in the region, including two aircraft carriers. "The Americans constantly say that they've sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea," Khamenei said about them.

The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 17, 2026

He went on to affirm that Trump won't be able to take down the regime, and addressed ongoing negotiations by rejecting putting limits on its ballistic missiles program. Khamenei claimed such intentions are "irrational." "What's that to do with you?! Without deterrent weaponry, a country will be crushed by the enemy," he said.

Trump also addressed negotiations on his way to Switzerland. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said he believes Iran wants to make a deal. "I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal," he added.

Iran has said the meeting will focus on its nuclear program and the potential lifting of sanctions. Washington also signaled it wants to discuss other issues, including the ballistic missiles program.

In this context, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Trump to overthrow the regime, warning that "it will be a disaster" if he doesn't.

Speaking at a panel held by Politico during the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Graham said that such a scenario would mean that "you can't rely on America." "It means the Western world is full of crap. All they do is talk and when rubber meets the road they don't do a damn thing," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times