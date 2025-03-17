Entertainment

Gene Hackman's Will Bypassed? Kids Could Score $62M After Unexpected Legal Loophole


Betsy Hackman and Gene Hackman
Enstarz

Three children of the late Gene Hackman may inherit an $80 million fortune after a legal technicality, which means his wife Betsy Arakawa, who died just days after him, might not be entitled to the cash.

The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor died on February 18 due to heart disease, and in his 2005 will, he named his wif,e Arakawa, 65, as the sole beneficiary. But the fact that she died a week before Hackman does allow their three children — Christopher, 65; Elizabeth, 62; and Leslie, 58 — to lay claim to the estate possibly.

According to California attorney Tre Love,ll who spoke to BBC, "The estate will actually be probated in accordance with intestate succession laws and the children would be lawfully next in line to inherit."

Since Arakawa's passing invalidates her status as a beneficiary, Hackman's will may no longer be applicable, leaving the inheritance to default to his children.

Difficulties With Arakawa's Last Testament

On top of that, Arakawa's will also stated her estate would be held in a trust and then given to charity if she died within 90 days after Hackman or vice versa. The sequence of events may force Hackman's children to contest the will, legal experts say.

Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe Dr. Josiah Child added even further, questioning the timeline of Arakawa's death. Although officials concluded she died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11, Dr. Child said that she heard from her on February 10 and again on February 12. During those calls, "she didn't appear in respiratory distress during those calls," the expert added to Daily Mail.

It is believed that Hackman likely lived alone with Arakawa's remains in the bathroom for several days, as he had advanced Alzheimer's disease, which was later listed as a factor contributing to his death.

Hackman's kids haven't spoken out about the whole inheritance thing, but they did say in a statement, "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

Originally published on Enstarz

© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Trump Calls Biden's Pardons For Jan. 6 Committee 'Void, Vacant' Over Autopen Usage
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond