Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Arrive In London Together Amid Romance Rumors

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again fueled dating rumors after being spotted arriving together at the London Heliport on March 14.

The actors, who have been seen together multiple times in recent months, were photographed chatting and laughing with staff as they got off a helicopter. Cruise, 62, wore black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while de Armas, 36, opted for a white tee, jeans, and white sneakers under a black trench coat.

This is the duo's second public appearance together in two days. They were last seen at the exact location the night before.

The rumors began in February when the pair were photographed together grabbing dinner the day before Valentine's Day. The "Ballerina" actress was seen carrying takeout bags as they greeted fans before getting into the same taxi. At the time, a source with knowledge of the pair's conversations told PEOPLE that Cruise and de Armas met to discuss "potential collaborations down the line." It can be noted that de Armas has previously praised the "Mission Impossible" star and said he inspired her to perform her own stunts in her films.

"I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He's so mind-blowing," she said.

Neither Cruise nor de Armas has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship. Representatives for both actors have yet to release an official statement addressing the rumors.

Cruise and de Armas are both gearing up for exciting projects in the coming years. Cruise will continue to dominate the action genre with his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which will release on May 23. He is also collaborating with acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu on an untitled apocalyptic film, which will hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2026. The project is described as a dramatic and psychological thriller.

De Armas, who has already made a significant impact in films like Blade Runner 2049 and No Time to Die, is set to star in Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise, alongside Keanu Reeves. The film is scheduled for release in June 2025. Additionally, she is making her English-language series debut in Bananas, an Apple TV+ show where she stars alongside Oscar Isaac, directed by David O. Russell.

Originally published on Enstarz