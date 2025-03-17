World

Israel's Netanyahu Seeks To Fire Internal Security Agency Chief

By Ruth EGLASH
Shin Bet agency chief Ronen Bar's ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were strained even before the Hamas attack
Shin Bet agency chief Ronen Bar's ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were strained even before the Hamas attack AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he was seeking to dismiss the head of Israel's internal security agency, who swiftly called the move political and said the premier expected "personal loyalty".

Netanyahu and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar have been engaged in a public spat in recent weeks over reforms to the agency, which has been accused of failing to prevent the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered war in Gaza.

At the same time, the Shin Bet has been conducting an investigation into some of Netanyahu's aides for allegedly receiving payments from Qatar even as the Gaza war raged, according to Israeli media reports.

"Due to ongoing lack of trust, I have decided to bring a proposal to the government to end the tenure of the Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Attorney general Gali Baharav Miara, a critic of Netanyahu, said the prime minister's move is "unprecedented" and its legality needs to be assessed.

In a letter to Netanyahu she said he cannot initiate the process "until the factual and legal foundation of your decision is fully clarified, and until the possibility of addressing the issue at this time is determined."

Netanyahu, in his statement, said that "there must be complete trust between the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet," given that Israel is at war.

"I have had a persistent lack of confidence in the head of the Shin Bet, a distrust that has only grown over time," he said.

Netanyahu said Bar's dismissal "is necessary to restore the organisation, achieve all our war objectives, and prevent the next disaster."

Previously, he has accused Bar of being behind what he called "part of an ongoing campaign of threats and media leaks" aimed at preventing him "from making the necessary decisions to restore the Shin Bet after its devastating failure on October 7".

Following Netanyahu's announcement, Bar said he did not believe Netanyahu's decision was related to the failures on October 7, suggesting instead that the motive was political.

"I took responsibility for the agency's part (in failing to prevent the attack) ... it is clear that the intent behind my dismissal is not related to October 7," said Bar, whose term is due to expire in October 2026.

"The prime minister's expectation of a personal loyalty that contradicts the public interest is an entirely improper expectation" that goes against the agency's ethics, he said.

Bar has led the Shin Bet since 2021, but his relations with Netanyahu were strained even before the Hamas attack, notably over proposed judicial reforms that had split the country.

Relations worsened after the March 4 release of the internal Shin Bet report on the Hamas attack.

It acknowledged the agency's own failure in preventing the attack, but also said "a policy of quiet had enabled Hamas to undergo massive military buildup".

The attack resulted in 1,218 deaths on the Israeli side, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory response in Gaza has killed at least 48,572 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from both sides.

In his statement on Sunday, Bar repeated previous comments that a broader probe is necessary to understand the failure to stop the attack.

Bar emphasised the need to "investigate all parties, including the government's policy and the prime minister, not just the IDF (military) and the Shin Bet".

Bar's responsibilities appear to have been curtailed already.

Media reports say he was excluded from a recent security cabinet meeting and also the Israeli negotiating delegation for Gaza truce talks in Qatar. The talks are being led by Bar's deputy, known only as 'M'.

Bar had been involved in previous sessions of indirect negotiations with Hamas, including those that led to the current fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's main opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid, who's government appointed Bar, said his political party, Yesh Atid, would file a legal petition with the Supreme Court to appeal Netanyahu's decision.

Lapid said on X that the move to remove Bar was to "sabotage a serious criminal investigation into the Prime Minister's Office".

Tags
Israel, Netanyahu
Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Trump Calls Biden's Pardons For Jan. 6 Committee 'Void, Vacant' Over Autopen Usage
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond